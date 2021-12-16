The First Minister told Parliament that 5951 cases were reported yesterday.
Of these, 45.5% were likely to be cases of the new variant Omicron.
Sturgeon said: “It seems likely that by tomorrow, Omicron will be the dominant strain circulating in Scotland”.
"In response, we are already rapidly accelerating delivery of boosters and we will continue to do so”.
The First Minister said that 59437 third doses or booster jabs were administered yesterday, which was an increase from the day before.
As of December 14, two people with confirmed cases of Omicron Covid had been hospitalised in Scotland
