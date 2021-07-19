Covid Scotland: NHS staff to get new self-isolation advice

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Dr Dave Caesar said the new advice would come "in the next day or two".

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, it emerged that frontline NHS staff in England who are double-vaccinated will be allowed to carry on working in "exceptional circumstances".

NHS staff will soon have a new set of guidelines to adhere to.

The Scottish Government is in discussions about removing the blanket requirement for healthcare staff to self-isolate when they are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19.

The move would free up medics to deal with pressure in hospitals.

Dr Caesar told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Monday: "We've been exploring that with our colleagues in the health and care system, with staff-side representatives.

NHS staff will receive new guidance soon.

"We are hopeful to be able to give some guidance on that in the next day or two, perhaps earlier.

"There would be very clear criteria around it - it would be for the essential maintenance of services that otherwise would, if they weren't there, cause potential harm to patients if they were not able to access them.

"It would be on a voluntary basis, there would be a very strict testing regime around it."

The changes to the self-isolation rules would only apply to medics who have had "fleeting contact" with someone who has tested positive, he said.

Under the new system in England, certain staff who are contacted by Test and Trace will need to show a negative PCR test before they can resume working, followed by daily lateral flow tests.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister thought it would be "wrong" to use a pilot testing scheme to avoid having to self-isolate, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who were both "pinged" by NHS Test and Trace after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for the virus - initially tried to get round quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.