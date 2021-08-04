The latest data shows 46 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from July 26 to August 1, a drop of 10 on the previous week.

Of the deaths, 10 people were aged under 65, nine were 65-74, and 27 were aged 75 or older.

Thirty-eight deaths were in hospitals, two were deaths in care homes and six were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Covid Scotland: National Records of Scotland data released showing coronavirus deaths decreasing

Most excess deaths are happening at home, with home and non-institution deaths 46% above average in the most recent week.

There were nine deaths in Glasgow, five in Fife and four in each of South Lanarkshire and West Lothian council areas.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 46 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

"This is a decrease of 10 on the previous week's figure and represents the first decrease in COVID-19 related deaths in seven weeks.

“However, the total number of deaths from all causes was 17 % higher than we would expect for this period, and these 'excess' deaths are at the highest level since February."

Additional reporting by PA

