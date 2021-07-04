A total of 2,726 people have tested positive for the virus since the day before, according to the latest Scottish Government data released on Sunday.

No new deaths have been reported, however, figures may be unusually low given registry offices are closed over the weekend.

To date, 25 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed covid-19, and 316 people are being treated in hospital having recently tested positive for the virus.

Scotland has faced a surge in positive tests in the last week which has “undoubtedly” been linked to Scotland fans gathering for Euros 2020 matches, particularly the England v Scotland game which saw thousands of fans travel to London to watch the game.

Speaking at Friday’s coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was clear on its advice urging fans not to travel.

National Clinical Director Jason Leitch, also speaking at the briefing, agreed and said the government gave a clear warning against travelling across the border.

Both Ms Sturgeon and Prof Leitch said that while fans travelling to watch football was in part responsible for the surge in cases, it is not the only thing to blame for the spike.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I think there's a danger if everybody assumes that what we're seeing right now is just related to football, that if you're not watching the football or haven't been watching the football you'll think that these messages don't apply to you.

"Conversely it will sound to people who've watched the football that we're trying to blame them for that.

"Neither of these things is true.”

She said data from Public Health Scotland shows that around 2,000 cases were football related in “one form or another” but that there were more than 30,000 cases during the same period which shows that community transmission is also impacting figures.

Scottish Conservatives have voiced “shock and concern” at figures showing half the top ten areas in Europe with highest rates of Covid-19 are in Scotland.

Data from the World Health Organisation shows Tayside has the highest rate of Covid per population in Europe, at 661 cases per 100,000 people with Lothian in the second highest at 567 cases.

