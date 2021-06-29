3,285 new cases were reported in Scotland over the last 24 hour period.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland this morning, Mr Yousaf said: “We have some indications that it’s [Covid cases in the last 24 hours] very clear that it’s skewed disproportionately towards young males, to men under 40.

“A number of people - public health experts - have commentated that that association is probably as a result of greater indoor gatherings which could be linked to the Euros.

“That might account for some, but also some of those fans that travelled to London in coaches for example – high risk with little social distancing, if any – also had an impact on the numbers that we’re seeing currently.

“I remember hearing Jason Leitch speak publicly about one coach which had over 20 positive cases, that was simply one coach travelling back from London.”

He added: “Some of the positive cases are likely linked to watching football indoors.”

Mr Yousaf was then challenged by BBC Scotland presenter Gary Robertson asking him if the Scottish Government could have done more to prevent fans travelling to London.

Mr Yousaf replied: “We can look back at more we could have done, but we seem to get criticised regularly for putting in place travel restrictions so one way or the other, we would have been criticised for doing too much or not doing enough.”

He then said it would not have been right to restrict people wanting to travel to London to see family because of a group of football fans.