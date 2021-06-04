Scroll down to see the latest news on the pandemic on Friday, June 4.
Covid Scotland: The latest updates on Friday, June 4
Last updated: Friday, 04 June, 2021, 10:49
- Nicola Sturgeon to covid briefing at 12.15pm
- Scotland’s shopping footfall ‘still languishing
- Anger over decision to remove Portugal from 'green list’
Cristovao Norte, Portuguese MP for the Algarve, said he is “perplexed” by the British Government’s decision to remove Portugal from the green list.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “We were not expecting the decision because there haven’t been major changes in Portugal, just a spike in the Lisbon area.
“But we have 66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Our rate of transmission is more or less the UK rate, so we weren’t expecting this decision from the English government.
“We wear masks, we obey the rules, we maintain social distancing, vaccination is growing steadily.
“So I’m a little bit perplexed.”
Mr Norte added: “I have to respect the decision. We would like to know sooner. This causes great uncertainty.”
He said it is “a huge blow” on the economy, adding that the country heavily depends on British tourism.
There has been a “marked increase” in the number of people with self-reported long Covid that has lasted for at least a year, the ONS said.
Previous figures, covering the four weeks to March 6 2021, suggested 70,000 people in private households in the UK had experienced symptoms of long Covid for at least 12 months.
These people would have been infected before March 6 2020, early in the pandemic and before the peak of the first wave of the virus.
The latest figures, for the four weeks to May 2, put the number at 376,000 and will include people infected during the peak of the first wave.
Covid Scotland: Health Secretary Humza Yousaf issues apology for causing ‘undue alarm’ over child Covid claims
Humza Yousaf has spoken of his “regret” at causing “undue alarm” by suggesting that a growing number of children in Scotland are being taken to hospital with Covid-19.
Prevalence of self-reported long Covid was greatest in people aged 35 to 69 years, females, those living in the most deprived areas, those working in health or social care and those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability, the ONS found.
There is no universally agreed definition of long Covid but it covers a broad range of symptoms such as fatigue, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating.
Fatigue (weakness or tiredness) was the most common symptom reported as part of individuals’ experience of long Covid up until May 2 (547,000 out of 1.0 million people), followed by shortness of breath (405,000), muscle ache (313,000) and difficulty concentrating (285,000).
First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales’ coronavirus restrictions would continue to ease if the growing number of cases of the Indian variant was not leading to increased pressure on hospitals.
These are the countries on Scotland's green travel list - as Portugal is removed
The UK Government has announced that Portugal will be moved to the amber list from next Tuesday – but does the change apply in Scotland?
'We are just devastated' - Scots holidaymakers react to news of Portugal moving to amber list
A bar owner who was due to fly to Portugal with his partner for her birthday is one of many Scots who have spoken of the “frustration” and “disappointment” felt after news of the country moving to the amber list.
Scotland’s shopping footfall ‘still languishing
Footfall at Scotland’s shops is still languishing around 25% below the levels recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC)-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor has begun comparing its 2021 figures to those of 2019 as a result of Covid-19’s impact on the industry in the last year.
According to its May data, Scottish footfall was down by 24.7% in year-on-two-years (Yo2Y) – a 27.4 percentage point increase from April.
However this was still above the UK average decline of 27.7% (Yo2Y).
Shopping centre footfall also declined by 33% in May (Yo2Y) in Scotland, up from -59.0% in April.
David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “The recovery in shopper footfall gathered momentum in the first full month that shops were able to open and trade since Scotland’s lockdown was lifted in late April.
“The unleashed pent-up demand saw marked improvements in footfall right across the board.
“That said, visits to retail destinations still languished a quarter lower than during the comparable period two years ago.
“Reopening alone has yet to prove a magic bullet for our hard-pressed retail industry, the country’s largest private sector employer, which remains unable to trade at capacity due to physical distancing and caps on the number of customers in stores.
“Without a rebound in footfall and increased demand, many retailers will struggle to make ends meet, placing a question mark over the viability of stores and jobs and the vitality of our retail destinations.
“Retailers are playing their part in trying to tempt shoppers, but policy makers need to think more creatively too about how they might reignite consumer confidence, entice people back into our retail destinations, and kick-start demand – through a clear plan for the safe return of office workers, and perhaps through free parking, or a voucher scheme to encourage customers to the shops as is planned for Northern Ireland.”
The data also suggests footfall in Glasgow decreased by 23.1% (Yo2Y), a 28.7 percentage point improvement from April.
Neurological symptoms like fatigue common in mild Covid-19 – study
Neurological and psychiatric symptoms such as fatigue and depression are common among people with coronavirus and may be just as likely in people with mild cases, new research suggests.
Evidence from 215 studies of Covid-19 indicates a wide range of ways in which Covid-19 can affect mental health and the brain.
The studies from 30 countries involved a total of 105,638 people with acute symptoms (the main disease stage, rather than longer-term impacts) of Covid-19, including data up to July 2020.
Lead author Dr Jonathan Rogers, of UCL Psychiatry and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We had expected that neurological and psychiatric symptoms would be more common in severe Covid-19 cases, but instead we found that some symptoms appeared to be more common in mild cases.
“It appears that Covid-19 affecting mental health and the brain is the norm, rather than the exception.”
Travel quarantine decision ‘could be political retaliation’
The decision to make travellers from Portugal quarantine may be “politically motivated”, an infection expert has said.
Portugal will be moved from the green to amber travel list, requiring visitors and returning holidaymakers to quarantine in the UK from 4am on Tuesday.
The UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps blamed a rising infection rate and the apparent detection of a “Nepal mutation”, increasing concerns about the risk level.
But Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, an expert in infection and immunity at the University of Edinburgh, suggested the decision may be “retaliation” in response to European countries requiring Britons to quarantine on arrival.
Asked whether it was a necessary measure, Dr Tait-Burkard said: “Not necessarily in terms of case levels.
“Portugal is still very similar to the UK actually, and so that means the actual risk of going to the country is not necessarily higher than staying in the UK.
“What has made the decision to some extent is that Portugal now also has the Delta variant.
“We should probably not be surprised, given that British tourists went there and we have a large number of Delta variant cases.
“There’s also concern about a so-called Nepal variant which is kind of a mix of the Delta variants and the Kent (Alpha) variant.
“That is causing some concern, but it is a very last-minute announcement again.”
Speaking on the BBC Good Morning Scotland programme, she added: “It potentially is also a little bit politically motivated, seeing that many European countries have put the UK on the quarantine list.
“It might be a little bit of political retaliation behind that as well.”