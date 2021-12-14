Please find below the latest statement from the Night Time Industries Association Scotland.“The NTIA recognises the difficult public health position. However following Public Health Scotland’s call to cancel Christmas parties last week, our sector saw £1bn of damage to December revenue as a result. New restrictions this week will certainly cause additional economic damage and we await details from Scottish Government over the coming days. It is now vital that Government commits to fully replacing the losses being incurred by Scotland’s small businesses on a pound for pound basis. To do otherwise puts 100,000 jobs at risk and puts the very survival of the sector in doubt. The £100m fund announced today is a drop in the ocean compared to the losses already being incurred by our members and comes nowhere close to protecting the sector, the income of staff, and the survival of small Scottish businesses. We look forward to meeting Cabinet Secretary Forbes and officials today and will seek clarity on the details of support and restrictions which must learn from previous experience and now be developed in consultation with the sector to provide workable and clear guidance. Our members are ready to work with Scottish government to protect both lives and livelihoods and ensure the safest possible Christmas for Scotland.”