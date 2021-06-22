Scroll down to see the latest news on the pandemic on Monday, June 22.
Covid Scotland LIVE: The latest updates on Tuesday, June 22
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 08:05
- Nicola Sturgeon to give latest lockdown review
- Scottish Government to publish review of physical distancing requirements
- First Minister to set out ‘what we hope life will look like beyond Level 0’
- 8,000 second dose appointments scheduled too early in Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon expected to confirm a delay to the easing of restrictions in Scotland later – here's all we know
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a delay to the easing of covid restrictions in Scotland today (June 22).
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the main NHS App, which is different from the Covid-19 App, is “important” as countries are likely to need proof of vaccination status of Britons travelling abroad.
8,000 second dose appointments scheduled too early in Scotland
Around 8,000 appointments for second doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Scotland have been issued too early due to a system fault, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
The scheduling issue has seen slots given ahead of the eight-week interval recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
An investigation has been launched, although the fault is now said to have been fixed.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told the PA news agency: “We have been made aware of a system error which has led to a number of people being called forward for their second vaccination ahead of the eight-week recommended interval.
“We apologise to those affected and NHS boards are in the process of making contact with them to offer them a new appointment time or the option of attending a drop-in clinic when their second dose is due.
“If you have received an invitation for a second dose that is less than eight weeks after your first, please don’t come to your appointment.
“You can either rearrange by calling the helpline or visiting NHS Inform.
“If you are immunosuppressed and have an earlier second dose appointment for clinical reasons, please go along as planned.
“It’s important to stress that there is no clinical risk associated with receiving the vaccine earlier than eight weeks.
“This is the recommended interval because it increases the efficacy of the vaccine and the level of protection.
“We are liaising with boards to ensure that there are staff on hand at vaccination clinics to offer further advice and reassurance.”
The announcement comes the day Nicola Sturgeon received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Anyone who believes their appointment for second doses is too early can rearrange online or by calling the Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.
Sturgeon to set out life in lowest tier of coronavirus restrictions
Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.
The First Minister is to make an announcement at Holyrood on Tuesday as part of the latest review of the route map out of lockdown.
She said last week it was “unlikely” that any area would see restrictions eased on June 28 – the date it had been hoped all of Scotland would move into Level 0 restrictions.
Ms Sturgeon previously said this move would likely be delayed by three weeks.
The Scottish Government will also publish a review on Tuesday of physical distancing requirements, along with a paper which Ms Sturgeon said would set out “what we hope life will look like beyond Level 0 – as we get to the point where we can lift all, or virtually all, of the remaining restrictions”.
This level, the lowest in Scotland’s five-tier system, is only currently in place in the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with all mainland areas having either Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions applied.