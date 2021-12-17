Follow the The Scotsman’s live blog as the First Minister gives an update to the covid situation in Scotland on Friday as the Omicron variant spreads across the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a press conference at 12.15pm on Friday to update members of the public on the Covid situation in Scotland.

Her update comes after the First Minister urged people to stay at home ‘as much as feasible’ as the Covid variant Omicron is spreading across the UK.

The UK reported a record high of new Covid-19 cases this week and Ms Sturgeon said Omicron was likely to be the dominant strain in Scotland by Friday.

The new rules and guidance for Scottish businesses, set to come into force on Friday December 16, will require all businesses to take “reasonable measures” to prevent the further spread of Omicron in Scotland. Advice for bars, restaurants, cafes and pubs will see the return of one-way systems, plastic screens and app-based ordering in order to prevent bottlenecks and crowding at service points.

Keep up to date with the latest updates here as we follow the First Minister’s briefing and highlight the main points of her speech in this live blog.

