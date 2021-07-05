According to the latest data on Monday (July 5), the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,729.

Publishing the data, the Scottish Government noted that Register Offices are generally closed at the weekend.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The daily test positivity rate is 12.6%, up from 11.4% the previous day.

A total of 338 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 22 in 24 hours, with 30 patients in intensive care, up five.

So far, 3,869,223 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,774,136 have received their second dose.

Scotland’s rate of new cases currently stands at 405.8 per 100,000 people – the highest since comparable records began in the summer of 2020, when mass testing was introduced across the country.

The latest Covid figures have been shared by the Scottish Government.

Scotland is the only one of the four nations to have seen case rates reach a new high, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

But this is partly because rates peaked at a much lower level in Scotland during the second wave than in the rest of the UK, at 301.9 cases per 100,000, compared with peaks of 680.6 in England, 649.2 in Wales and 689.6 in Northern Ireland.

This is also why a large number of local areas of Scotland are now above their second-wave peak, including Dundee where the rate is currently 862.6 – the highest anywhere in the UK.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.