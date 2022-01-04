The number of new positive cases has dropped since the day before. On Tuesday, 17,259 new cases of Covid were reported, while on Monday, 20,217 were confirmed.

There were 1,147 people in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, while 42 people were in intensive care.

So far, 4,384,343 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,022,821 have received their second dose, and 3,006,133 have received a third dose or booster.

The figures included a note that acknowledged delays in results being reported.

Only the headline statistics were updated on Monday and Tuesday, however, tomorrow, the Scottish Government will publish the latest detailed daily data for Wednesday and the previous four days.

It has been confirmed that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update MSPs in a virtual sitting of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The latest Covid figures have been shared by the Scottish Government.

