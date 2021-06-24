Parliament will be recalled virtually on July 13 and August 3 to hear the anticipated announcements and allow MSPs to ask questions of the Scottish Government.

When is FMQs?

First Minister’s Questions will be held at around 12.30pm today (Thursday, June 24).

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?

Nicola Sturgeon will begin FMQs by sharing the latest figures for Covid-19 in Scotland, before answering questions from MSPs.

What should I expect to hear?

Ms Sturgeon warned on Wednesday that coronavirus could continue to put “huge pressure” on the NHS after Scotland recorded the highest ever daily total of new cases and the most deaths since April.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

Wednesday’s figures showed 2,969 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours – higher than the 2,649 cases in one day at the height of the winter peak.

Ms Sturgeon will no doubt address this issue and be quizzed on the worrying figures by MSPs.

It is also likely she will face questions on this week’s decision not to move all of the country to Level 0 on June 28.

Other issues likely to be raised are the decision of the Scottish Government to impose a Covid-19 travel ban on parts of north-west England, and the travel sector’s calls for answers following claims it is being “sacrificed” amid the pandemic.

How can I watch?

FMQ’s can be watched live on Scottish Parliament TV here. You can also follow along with The Scotsman live blog here.

