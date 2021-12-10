Ward 7a at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness was closed on Friday night to new patients and visitors after the virus outbreak.

Ward 5a in the Highlands hospital is also closed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist, said: “The fact that we have apparently unrelated instances of Covid-19 in two different wards shows how prevalent the virus is in the community at the moment. It is more important than ever to keep to guidance about distancing, hand washing, and wearing a face covering.”

Hospital ward in the Highlands closed after coronavirus outbreak

NHS Highland said it was currently unknown if any of the cases were the Omicron coronavirus variant, but that tests were ongoing. These would not be available until next week.

Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored, with normal in-patient care continuing.

NHS Highland said it would give a further update on Monday at 4pm.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.