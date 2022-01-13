Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates this week as vaccine certification scheme tightens

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon confirms outdoor events of over 500 people can go ahead from Monday.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:11 am

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that while the ban on outdoor events of over 500 people will be lifted, other rules on hospitality will remain in place until at least January 24.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 3 and January 9.

1. West Dunbartonshire

West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,639 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was a rate of 1,855.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

2. South Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire recorded 5,937 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 1,850.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

3. Inverclyde

Inverclyde recorded 1,414 cases of Covid-19 between January 3 and January 9. This was a rate of 1,834.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

4. Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire recorded 3,072 cases of coronavirus last week. This is a rate of 1,712.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

