The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that while the ban on outdoor events of over 500 people will be lifted, other rules on hospitality will remain in place until at least January 24.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 3 and January 9.

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,639 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was a rate of 1,855.3 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. South Lanarkshire South Lanarkshire recorded 5,937 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 1,850.6 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Inverclyde Inverclyde recorded 1,414 cases of Covid-19 between January 3 and January 9. This was a rate of 1,834.9 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Renfrewshire Renfrewshire recorded 3,072 cases of coronavirus last week. This is a rate of 1,712.5 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales