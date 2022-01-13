The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 3 and January 9.
1. West Dunbartonshire
West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,639 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was a rate of 1,855.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
2. South Lanarkshire
South Lanarkshire recorded 5,937 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 1,850.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
3. Inverclyde
Inverclyde recorded 1,414 cases of Covid-19 between January 3 and January 9. This was a rate of 1,834.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
4. Renfrewshire
Renfrewshire recorded 3,072 cases of coronavirus last week. This is a rate of 1,712.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google