The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

The information comes following warnings from experts that Scotland could see a spike in cases due to the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow next month.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between October 12 and 18.

1. West Lothian West Lothian recorded 472.2 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people last week. This was 868 cases in total.

2. Stirling Stirling recorded 435 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 462.4 cases per 100,000 people.

3. Falkirk Falkirk recorded 738 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 459.6 cases per 100,000 people.

4. East Ayrshire East Ayrshire recorded 538 new cases last week. This was a rate of 442.4 cases per 100,000 people.