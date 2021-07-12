Covid Scotland: Here are the 12 areas with the highest Covid rates in Scotland this week including Dundee, Midlothian and Inverclyde
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish Government, Midlothian has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases this week, closely followed by Dundee City which was the worst hit area last week.
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
Midlothian has seen a jump in case figures and has overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in the country, while Inverclyde has made it into the top five this week following a surge in case numbers.
Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 3 and July 9.
