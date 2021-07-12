Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Midlothian has seen a jump in case figures and has overtaken Dundee as the worst hit area in the country, while Inverclyde has made it into the top five this week following a surge in case numbers.

Here are the 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between July 3 and July 9.

1. Midlothian Midlothian is the worst hit area in Scotland this week having recorded 618 new cases between July 3 and July 9. This was a rate of 668.4 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 953 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 638.2 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. East Lothian East Lothian is at number three on the list having recorded a rate of 500.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. This was 536 cases in total. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Inverclyde Inverclyde is next having recorded 377 cases between July 3 and July 9. This was a rate of 484.6 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Buy photo