The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between August 29 and September 4.
1. North Lanarkshire
North Lanarkshire recorded 1,242.9 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That was 4,240 cases in total.
Photo: Google
2. Inverclyde
Inverclyde is next having recorded 938 cases in the last week. This was a rate of 1,217.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
3. West Dunbartonshire
West Dunbartonshire recorded 1,064 positive cases in the last seven days, this was a rate of 1,204.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
4. Renfrewshire
Renfrewshire recorded 2,032 cases of coronavirus over the last seven days. This was 1,132.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google