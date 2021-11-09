The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
It comes as Glasgow climate summit COP26 enters its second week.
Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between October 30 and November 5.
1. Na h-Eileanan Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar recorded the highest coroanvirus case rate this week, with 167 new cases. This was 620.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
2. Orkney Islands
The Orkney Islands are next on the list with a rate of 598.2 cases per 100,000 people. This was 134 cases in total.
Photo: Google
3. Clackmannanshire
Clackmannanshire recorded 289 cases of Covid-19 between October 30 and November 5. This was a rate of 563.5 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
4. East Ayrshire
East Ayrshire recorded 630 new cases last week. This was a rate of 518.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google