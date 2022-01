The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that restrictions on indoor events and hospitality – which have been in place since Boxing Day – will be scrapped from Monday.

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 9 and January 15.

1. Clackmannanshire Clackmannanshire recorded a total of 361 coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 703.8 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. East Lothian East Lothian recorded 743 cases of Covid-19 last week which was a rate of 688.6 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. South Lanarkshire South Lanarkshire recorded 2,167 cases of coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 675.5 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Fife Fife reported 2,519 cases of Covid-19 between January 9 and January 15. This was a rate of 673.3 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales