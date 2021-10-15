Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to visit the US from November 8, the White House has confirmed.

This will end the blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country introduced by then-president Donald Trump in March 2020 due to coronavirus.

The new policy was announced last month, but it was not previously known when in November it would be implemented.

The lifting of the travel ban is a major boost for the UK's struggling airlines, airports and travel firms.

Around 3.8 million British nationals visited the US every year prior to the pandemic, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

A US-UK taskforce was launched in June with the goal of opening up travel.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: "Nearly 600 days since the introduction of the US travel ban, this is a pivotal moment for the entire travel industry and finally provides the certainty we have so desperately needed.

"We can't wait to welcome our customers back on board and reconnect friends and families across the Atlantic, rebuild US-UK business relationships and reclaim Britain's position as a leader on the global stage."

Shai Weiss, his counterpart at Virgin Atlantic, said: "The UK will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the US, boosting trade and tourism as well as reuniting friends, families and business colleagues."

Vaccinations administered in the UK will be accepted by the US.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be prohibited from entering the country.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said the policy "is guided by public health", and is both "stringent and consistent".

