Covid Scotland: Decision on vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds expected imminently as chief medical officers submit conclusions

All four of the UK’s chief medical officers have now submitted their conclusions over teen vaccination, it has been reported.

By Dale Miller
Monday, 13th September 2021, 11:24 am
An announcement is expected as early as today.

The BBC has reported an extension of the vaccination programme to cover 12 to 15-year-olds is expected to be announced.

Masked pupils at Rosshall Academy in Glasgow, Scotland.

Both Nicola Sturgeon and national clinical director Jason Leitch had previously been preparing for the JCVI to give the green light for younger children to be vaccinated. Currently only those aged above 16, or those aged 12 and above with underlying health issues, can receive a jag.

Picture: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
