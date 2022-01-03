The figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday show 65,860 new tests for Covid-19 reported results and 34.9% were positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures include a note advising of delays in between tests being taken and results being reported but saying Public Health Scotland is monitoring the situation.

There were 1,031 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 38 were in intensive care.

A total of 4,383,212 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,017,051 have received a second dose, and 2,992,583 have received a third dose or booster.

The daily data for January 1 and January 2 was also published on Monday.

A total of 17,065 new cases were reported on January 1 and 14,080 were reported for January 2.

There are currently delays in turnaround times for test results, due to large volumes of tests being processed by labs.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.