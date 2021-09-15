First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that the booster programme was “intended to prolong the protection that vaccines provide against severe Covid illness”.

She said: “Wherever possible, eligible people will be offered Covid-19 and flu vaccines together.”

The UK vaccine programme has averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, told a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday.

As of September 12, 81% of UK residents aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to official figures.

1. East Ayrshire 84.73% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Highlands 84.04% of over 16s are fully vaccinated Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. North Lanarkshire 83.88% of over 16s are fully vaccinated. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Orkney Islands 83.81% of over 16s are fully vaccinated. Photo: Google Photo Sales