The areas of Scotland all have difference rates of vaccination take-up.

Covid Scotland: Areas where the fewest people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Four-fifths of the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a booster programme announced for the over-50s this week.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 2:02 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that the booster programme was “intended to prolong the protection that vaccines provide against severe Covid illness”.

She said: “Wherever possible, eligible people will be offered Covid-19 and flu vaccines together.”

The UK vaccine programme has averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, told a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday.

As of September 12, 81% of UK residents aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to official figures.

1. East Ayrshire

84.73% of people over 16 are fully vaccinated.

2. The Highlands

84.04% of over 16s are fully vaccinated

3. North Lanarkshire

83.88% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.

4. Orkney Islands

83.81% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.

