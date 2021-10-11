NHS Grampian clarified on social media that there are only five vaccination venues open in Aberdeen city, which are Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre, Airyhall Clinic, Inverurie Road Clinic, King's Church and Seaton Church (which is open only on Mondays).
A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: "We are aware that a small number of appointments were incorrectly booked into community venues in Aberdeen City over the weekend.
" As soon as the issue was raised with us, we started contacting those affected to advise them not to attend the appointment issued.
"We are rearranging their appointments and they should be reassured they will still have the opportunity to receive their 'flu immunisation and COVID-19 booster (if eligible).
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."
4,261,124 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,864,670 have received their second dose.