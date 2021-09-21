Covid Scotland: Almost 3,000 new cases of coronavirus reported across the country

The First Minister has provided an update on coronavirus in Scotland during a briefing in parliament.

There have been 2,870 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

1,107 people were in hospital yesterday, and 94 people in intensive care.

There have been 18 new reported deaths of people who tested positive.

4,160,835 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,813,547 have received their second dose.

The First Minister provided the update in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

