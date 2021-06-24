Covid Scotland: Almost 3,000 cases reported as record high confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon

A total of 2,999 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,706.

The case numbers follow a rise of 2,969 from the day before.

The daily test positivity rate was 7.7 per cent, up from 7.3 per cent the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

There were 177 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – up six in 24 hours – and 17 people in intensive care, down one.

So far 3,695,303 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,631,533 have received their second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said the vaccination programme was breaking the link between cases and the number of serious illnesses from Covid-19.