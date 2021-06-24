Covid Scotland: Almost 3,000 cases reported as record high confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland has recorded five deaths of coronavirus patients and almost 3,000 new cases – a record number for the second day running.

By Scotsman Reporter
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:22 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 3:28 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A total of 2,999 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,706.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

The case numbers follow a rise of 2,969 from the day before.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Read More

Read More
FMQs: Covid restrictions 'rushed and ill-thought through', claims Anas Sarwar

The daily test positivity rate was 7.7 per cent, up from 7.3 per cent the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

There were 177 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – up six in 24 hours – and 17 people in intensive care, down one.

So far 3,695,303 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,631,533 have received their second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said the vaccination programme was breaking the link between cases and the number of serious illnesses from Covid-19.

But she cautioned that a rise in cases would still put “huge pressure” on the NHS and “cause suffering and loss”.

Nicola Sturgeon ScotlandNicola SturgeonCovid-19Scottish Government
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.