There have been 1, 498 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours.

This represents 7.4% of the 22,226 tests that reported results.

Covid Scotland: Almost 1,500 new cases of coronavirus reported from across the country

There were no reported deaths of those who have tested positive, although register offices are generally closed at the weekend.

40 people were in intensive care yesterday and 331 people were in hospital.

4,054,842 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,449,901 have received their second dose.

