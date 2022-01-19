Covid Scotland: 8,495 new cases and 29 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded 8,495 new cases of Covid-19 and 29 additional deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:50 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The figure of total positive cases includes those identified either using a Lateral Flow Test or PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction test).

The 29 additional deaths reported today brings the total in Scotland under this daily measurement – of people who tested positive in the last 28 days – to 10,122.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Yesterday 1,571 people were in hospital with coronavirus, 24 more than the figure reported the day before, and 44 people were in intensive care, 15 fewer than the figure reported the day before.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Fewer than half of Covid hospitalisations 'because of' virus, re...

To date 4,401,876 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,092,558 have received their second dose, and 3,223,113 have received a third dose or booster.

Yesterday in Parliament Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that from Monday the Omicron-induced restrictions on indoor events and hospitality will be lifted.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Covid Scotland: 8,495 new cases and 29 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Covid-19ScotlandPCR testParliamentOmicron
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.