The latest figures take the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus to 10,341.

Meanwhile there were 1,177 people were in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, with this total down by 29 on the previous day.

Of those in hospital the latest daily statistics showed 29 were in intensive care, down four from 33.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government, also showed that 4,416,119 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,129,347 having had two doses while 3,299,180 have received a third dose or booster jag.

A total of 26 cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron have been confirmed in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, though this number is likely to be an underestimate.

BA.2 was recently declared a variant under investigation.

Covid figures for Scotland are announced daily.

