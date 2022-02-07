The latest figures released by Public Health Scotland mean that the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test remains at 10,433.

However, authorities noted that register offices are generally closed at the weekend so today’s death toll may be artificially low.

There were 958 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, which was down one from the day before.

In addition, on Sunday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

So far 4,422,719 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,136,739 have received their second dose, and 3,320,254 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.

