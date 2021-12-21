The latest figures published by the Scottish Government show that 39,493 tests were carried out in total over the last day, and of those which reported results, 14.9 per cent were positive.

The nine additional deaths recorded today – of people who had tested positive in the 28 days previous to passing – takes the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Scotland to 9,790.

Yesterday 515 people were in hospital with Covid-19, one fewer than the figure reported the day before, and 37 people were in intensive care, also down one from the figure reported the day before.

To date, 4,373,917 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,997,192 have received their second dose, and 2,630,615 have received a third dose or booster.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister said that Omicron has now established itself as the dominant strain in Scotland.

She said: “We know from the S gene drop out indicator that it now accounts for 62.9 per cent of all cases - compared to 27.5 per cent this time last week.

“Omicron is significantly more transmissible than previous variants and has an R number well above three.”

She added that with the new variant currently spreading across the country, the steep increase in infections that was predicted last week is now beginning to materialise.

