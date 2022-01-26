This brings the death toll of people who tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days under this daily measurement to 10,255.
Last week, a total of 145 deaths were registered where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
8,516 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the last 24 hours.
Read More
1,389 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, which is down three from the previous day, while 32 people were in intensive care yesterday, down two from the previous day.
On Tuesday, January 26, 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.
As of this morning, 4,407,738 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,115,341 have received their second dose, and 3,269,583 have received a third dose or booster.