This takes the total number of positive tests in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 550,090.

40,397 tests were carried out yesterday, and 8.8 per cent of those which reported results were positive.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 18 deaths were also recorded today under this daily measurement – people who tested positive in the 28 days previous to their death – which takes the total death toll in Scotland since the outbreak began last year to 8,514.

Yesterday 1,005 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is six fewer than the day before, and 79 people were in intensive care, the same figure reported the day before.

So far, 4,172,573 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,824,074 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

According to the latest data released by the Scottish Government in the last 24 hours another 3,261 cases of coronavirus were reported.