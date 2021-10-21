A total of 33,741 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours and of those that reported results, 7.4 per cent were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic 617,536 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

With the addition of the 32 recorded today, 9,012 people have died since the start of the pandemic under the daily measurement of people who tested positive in the 28 days before their death.

Yesterday, 917 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – an increase of 27 from the day before – and 58 people were in intensive care which was seven more than the day before.

To date 4,297,028 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination and 3,886,176 have received their second dose.

