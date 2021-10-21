Covid Scotland: 32 more deaths as 2,355 people test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours another 32 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, and another 2,355 new cases were reported.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:45 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A total of 33,741 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours and of those that reported results, 7.4 per cent were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic 617,536 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

With the addition of the 32 recorded today, 9,012 people have died since the start of the pandemic under the daily measurement of people who tested positive in the 28 days before their death.

Read More

Read More
COP26: Professor Devi Sridhar believes climate summit could cause rise in Covid ...

Yesterday, 917 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – an increase of 27 from the day before – and 58 people were in intensive care which was seven more than the day before.

To date 4,297,028 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccination and 3,886,176 have received their second dose.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Covid Scotland: 32 more deaths as 2,355 people test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Covid-19Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.