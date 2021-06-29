Covid Scotland: 3,118 new cases of coronavirus detected

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
The number marks a slight drop from yesterday’s figure of 3,285.
There was also one death reported today.
Across Scotland there were 27,875 new tests for COVID-19, 11.6% of these were positive.
215 people are in hospital with COVID-19.
20 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, which is unchanged from yesterday.
A total of 3,781,887 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,701,195 have had their second.