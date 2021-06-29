Covid Scotland: 3,118 new cases of coronavirus detected

A total of 3,118 new cases of coronavirus have been reported overnight, according to figures released today.

By Scott McCartney
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:55 pm
The vaccine programme continues to move forward but cases are still rising.
The number marks a slight drop from yesterday’s figure of 3,285.

There was also one death reported today.

Across Scotland there were 27,875 new tests for COVID-19, 11.6% of these were positive.

215 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

20 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, which is unchanged from yesterday.

A total of 3,781,887 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,701,195 have had their second.

Covid-19First Minister
