Covid Scotland: 3,118 new cases of coronavirus detected

The vaccine programme continues to move forward but cases are still rising.

The number marks a slight drop from yesterday’s figure of 3,285.

There was also one death reported today.

Across Scotland there were 27,875 new tests for COVID-19, 11.6% of these were positive.

215 people are in hospital with COVID-19.

20 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, which is unchanged from yesterday.

A total of 3,781,887 people have received the first dose of the vaccination and 2,701,195 have had their second.

