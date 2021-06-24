Covid Scotland: 2,999 new cases of coronavirus detected as numbers continue to rise

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
The number will mark a further rise from yesterday’s 2,969.
Across Scotland yesterday there were 42,310 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 7.3% of these were positive.
There were also 5 reported deaths of people who have tested positive yesterday.
170 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.
18 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.
A total of 3,681,620 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.