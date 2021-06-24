Covid Scotland: 2,999 new cases of coronavirus detected as numbers continue to rise

The vaccine programme continues to move forward but cases are still rising.

The number will mark a further rise from yesterday’s 2,969.

Across Scotland yesterday there were 42,310 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, 7.3% of these were positive.

There were also 5 reported deaths of people who have tested positive yesterday.

170 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.

18 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.

A total of 3,681,620 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,617,450 have received their second dose.