Covid Scotland: 26 more deaths and 2,768 new cases in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours Scotland has recorded another 2,768 new cases of coronavirus, and another 26 people have died after testing positive.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:37 pm
In total over the last day 41,556 Covid-19 tests were carried out, and of those which reported results, 2,768 came back positive. This is a test positivity rate of 7.1 per cent, down from 12.4 per cent the day before.

Today’s figures mean that since the start of the pandemic a total of 615,182 have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

The 26 additional deaths recorded today also brings the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 8,980.

Yesterday, 890 people were in hospital having recently tested positive for coronavirus – 21 more than the day before – and 51 people were in intensive care which was five more than the day before.

To date, 4,294,116 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 3,883,886 have received their second dose.

