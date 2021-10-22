It means the death toll under this daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is now 9,031.

A total of 35,188 tests were carried out over the 24 hour period and of those that reported results, 2,902 were positive.

This is a daily test positivity rate of 8.8 per cent, up from 7.4 per cent the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic 620,433 people have tested positive for the virus in total.

There were 894 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 23 from the previous day, and 60 people were in intensive care, up two from the previous figure.

So far 4,299,649 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,888,408 have received a second dose.

