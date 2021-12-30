Out of the 71,612 new tests carried out for COVID-19 that reported results in the last 24 hours, 27.1% were positive.

The Scottish Government recorded nine additional deaths of people who had tested positive in the 28 days previous to their passing. This brings the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Scotland to 9,845.

Yesterday, 810 people were in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19, which has increased by 131 since the day before. 34 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, which is two fewer than the day before.

To date, 4,381,226 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,012,490 have received their second dose, and 2,944,977 have received a third dose or booster.

In a Twitter post, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the steep rise in cases, and warned that the Omicron variant was “very, very infectious”.

She wrote: “Just as notable than cases is the steep rise in hospital occupancy, the largest single day increase in a while - a reminder that even if there is a lower % hospitalised through Omicron, sheer volume will still put acute pressure on NHS - and result in serious illness for many”.

Covid testing has seen increased demand over the festive period.

The First Minister urged the public to limit contacts with people in other households as much as possible, take regular tests, wear face coverings in indoor places, wash hands and get a booster jab.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.