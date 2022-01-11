A total of 43,739 tests were carried out and of those which reported results, 27.7 per cent were positive.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) noted there is still a delay between tests being taken and results being received and reported. It is continuing to monitor the situation.

The additional 16 deaths recorded takes the total death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 9,950.

Yesterday 1,479 people were in hospital with the virus, and 54 people were in intensive care.

To date, 4,393,689 people have received their first dose of a Covd-19 vaccination, 4,051,635 have received their second dose, and 3,130,502 have received a third dose or booster.

On January 5 the Scottish Government announced that individuals who do not have Covid-19 symptoms will not be required to take a PCR test to confirm a positive lateral flow. Instead the positive result should be registered online.

To ensure accurate information is provided, from Thursday, January 13, PHS begin reporting the total number of people with Covid-19 confirmed by either a lateral flow or PCR test. Currently only PCR’s are reported daily.

