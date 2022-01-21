This figure includes positive cases identified by both Lateral Flow tests and PCR tests.

The data also reports that 16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total death toll in Scotland since the start of the pandemic under this measurement – of people who tested positive in the 28 days before death – to 10,165.

Yesterday 1,511 people were in hospital with the virus, three fewer than the day before, and 43 people were in intensive care which was no change from the figure reported on Thursday.

To date 4,404,268 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,099,222 have received their second dose, and 3,238,127 have received a third dose or booster vaccination.

