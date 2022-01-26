Covid Scotland: 13 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon announces further restriction easing

Covid Scotland: 13 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon announces further restriction easing

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the highest Covid-19 rates this week following Nicola Sturgeon announcing in parliament that more restrictions will ease from next week.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:56 am

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that home working will be phased out from next week.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 16 and January 22.

1. Clackmannanshire

Clackmannanshire recorded a total of 301 coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 586.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 873 Covid-19 cases last week. This was a rate of 586.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Falkirk

Falkirk recorded 937 coronavirus cases last week. This was a rate of 583.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Aberdeen City

Aberdeen City recorded 1,335 cases of Covid-19 last week. This was a rate of 582.8 cases per 100,000 people

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Nicola Sturgeon
Next Page
Page 1 of 4