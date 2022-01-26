The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that home working will be phased out from next week.

Here are the 13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between January 16 and January 22.

1. Clackmannanshire Clackmannanshire recorded a total of 301 coronavirus last week. This was a rate of 586.9 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Dundee City Dundee City recorded 873 Covid-19 cases last week. This was a rate of 586.6 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Falkirk Falkirk recorded 937 coronavirus cases last week. This was a rate of 583.6 cases per 100,000 people. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Aberdeen City Aberdeen City recorded 1,335 cases of Covid-19 last week. This was a rate of 582.8 cases per 100,000 people Photo: Google Photo Sales