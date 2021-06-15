13 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between June 6 and 12 as Nicola Sturgeon announces delay to restrictions relaxation.

Covid Scotland: 13 areas with the most new coronavirus cases between June 6 and 12 as Nicola Sturgeon announces delay to lockdown relaxation

According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 12 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between May 8 and May 14.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 4:23 pm

Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Dundee City is the worst hit area in Scotland with 298.0 cases per 100,000 population.

This data is from June 6 to June 12.

1. Dundee City

Dundee City recorded 445 new cases over the last seven days, this was a rate of 298.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. South Ayrshire

South Ayrshire recorded 272 cases of Covid-19 between June 6 and June 12. This was a rate of 241.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. City of Edinburgh

City of Edinburgh recorded 195.5 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. This was a total of 1,026 new cases.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Midlothian

Midlothian recorded 173 cases last week, which was a rate of 187.1 per 100,000 population.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
ScotlandNicola Sturgeon
Home
Page 1 of 1