The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.
Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between December 12 and December 18.
1. West Lothian
West Lothian recorded 1,895 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was 1,030.9 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
2. Renfrewshire
Renfrewshire recorded 1,693 cases of coronavirus between December 12 and 18. This is a rate of 943.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
3. City of Edinburgh
The City of Edinburgh is next on the list having recorded a total of 4,933 cases in the last seven days. This was 935.0 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
4. East Renfrewshire
East Renfrewshire recorded 859 cases of coronavirus between December 12 and 18. This was 894.2 cases per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google