Covid Scotland: 11 Scottish areas with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon announces more restrictions from Boxing Day

Here are the 11 areas in Scotland with the highest coronavirus rates as Nicola Sturgeon announces three weeks of restrictions from Boxing Day.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 3:20 pm

The data breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to council area.

It follows Nicola Sturgeon announcing that restrictions will be tightened on December 26 in a bid to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant.

1. West Lothian

West Lothian recorded 1,895 cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days. This was 1,030.9 cases per 100,000 people.

2. Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire recorded 1,693 cases of coronavirus between December 12 and 18. This is a rate of 943.8 cases per 100,000 people.

3. City of Edinburgh

The City of Edinburgh is next on the list having recorded a total of 4,933 cases in the last seven days. This was 935.0 cases per 100,000 people.

4. East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire recorded 859 cases of coronavirus between December 12 and 18. This was 894.2 cases per 100,000 people.

