Despite Covid infections in Scotland being at their highest level since records began in Autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the First Minister is expected to announce the lifting of all remaining restrictions.
Legal restrictions such as the requirement to wear masks in shops and on public transport are due to end on 21 March and changed to guidance.
At the moment, businesses are legally required to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid, including physical distancing and screens.
That is also expected to end on March 21, as will the legal requirement to retain customers' contact details.
When and how to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s update?
Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on the Covid situation in Scotland at 2.20pm on Tuesday in the Scottish Parliament.
As you follow The Scotsman’s live blog, you can watch the update live over at Scottish Parliament TV here.
Restrictions expected to end
From March 21, it is expected that the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, hospitality venues and public transport will be downgraded to guidance.
The government is still strongly recommending that people continue to wear masks in these locations.
