Follow live her as Nicola Sturgeon is expected to lift final Covid restrictions in Scotland.

Despite Covid infections in Scotland being at their highest level since records began in Autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the First Minister is expected to announce the lifting of all remaining restrictions.

Legal restrictions such as the requirement to wear masks in shops and on public transport are due to end on 21 March and changed to guidance.

At the moment, businesses are legally required to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid, including physical distancing and screens.

That is also expected to end on March 21, as will the legal requirement to retain customers' contact details.

Follow this live blog for all the latest and major announcements as Nicola Sturgeon speaks to Parliament on Tuesday at around 2.20pm.

