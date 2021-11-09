Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The woman from Bruntsfield had been given an appointment at the Tollcross health centre in Ponton Steet on Saturday morning and turned up in good time only to find the building all locked up.

"The gates were closed, there were people queuing, including a blind man, and no sign of anybody," she said.

Tollcross health centre in Ponton Street Image: Google Streetview

She waited 25 minutes in the hope someone would arrive and open the centre, but no-one came.

"People were angry, they were trying to phone and couldn't get through to anybody.

"It was pouring rain and there was a strong wind. One man went away to a cafe to wait there.

"After about 25 minutes I couldn't wait any longer, the weather was so dreadful."

She said she managed to contact Lothian health board on Sunday and was told the health centre had decided to switch its booster jags sessions from a Saturday to a Sunday, but didn't tell anyone.

"It's absolutely shocking – they just hung us out to dry,” she said.

"They keep saying on television the boosters are not being taken up, but you're trying to get booked and you can't and then they make mistakes like this.

"To let all these folk down on such a day was just awful.

"Having to stand out in the rain and wind at my age was ridiculous."

She was given another appointment for Sunday and got her jag then.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership, which is responsible for this phase of the Covid vaccination programme, apologised and said they were looking into the blunder.

She said: “With our partners, we are investigating an instance over the weekend where some people were scheduled to receive their booster vaccination at Ponton Street, and then were unable to, due to an operational change.

"We understand some people were impacted and recognise the inconvenience this has caused. As priority, we have been working hard to contact all those impacted directly to pass on our sincere apologies and ensure that they are rescheduled to receive their vaccination, without any further delay.”

Yesterday the Evening News told how Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson’s mother and mother-in-law were both turned away when they went for their booster jags at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Alison Johnson and Karen Cook had coincidentally both been given early morning vaccination appointments at the hospital last Thursday, but were told when they got there the jags were for NHS staff only.

Mrs Johnson had been given her appointment by phone and Mrs Cook by text.

Mrs Johnson said they were left angry, upset, bewildered and bemused.

Daniel Johnson said they were just two of hundreds of constituents who had contacted him complaining they were unable to get booster appointments, could not rearrange them or were given appointments at centres that would require long journeys to get to. He called for the Scottish Government to step in and sort it out.

