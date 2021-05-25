Hello, and welcome to our live blog for Tuesday, May 25.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
Coronavirus in Scotland LIVE:
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 12:22
- 318 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday - and two further deaths
- Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update in Tuesday briefing
- Vaccine appointment registration opens for Scots aged under 30
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE: "We're seeing a rise in cases overall just now."
Nicola Sturgeon LIVE: 318 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland reported on Tuesday - and two further deaths
Number of Scots waiting a year or more for hospital care up 86% in three months
The number of Scots waiting a year or more for planned hospital treatment has almost doubled in just three months as the second wave of Covid-19 hit – with the latest figures showing 28,203 patients having spent 52 weeks or more on an NHS list.
New waiting time figures showed “increasing” numbers experiencing longer waits for inpatient and day case treatment in NHS Scotland.
At the end of December 2020 there were 15,128 patients who had been waiting a year or more for such treatment.
But as the second wave of Covid-19 hit hospitals across Scotland, that total had increased to 28,203 by the end of March 2021 – a rise of 86.4%
The Scottish Government’s legally binding Treatment Time Guarantee states that eligible patients should wait no longer than 12 weeks for their treatment.
But Public Health Scotland revealed that at the end of March this year 94,781 patients were waiting for either inpatient or day case treatment – with 61,901 having been on the list for 12 weeks or more.
That is an increase of 120% from the total of 28,118 recorded as waiting 12 weeks or more at the end of March 2020 – although this went on to reach 70,396 at the end of June last year, as the pandemic forced hospitals to pause many routine treatments.
In the period January to March this year, 36,582 patients were admitted to hospital for planned treatment, either as an inpatient or on a day case basis.
That is a drop of 20.4% from the number treated in the last three months of 2020, and 43.4% lower the the first quarter of last year.
Meanwhile, when compared to the three months to the end of March 2019, the number being admitted for treatment is 50.2% lower – with the report saying this “highlights the impact the pandemic has had on the number patients admitted”.
The suspension of non-urgent care by some hospitals contributed to numbers waiting for either inpatient or day case treatment increasing.
The total of 94,781 recorded at the end of March 2021 is 10.5% higher than it was as of December 31 2020, and was up by 19.6% from the end of March last year.
“The increase in the number waiting in the latest quarter is a consequence of less people being seen due to suspension of non-urgent care by some hospitals mentioned above,” the report noted.
It added that the “long term trend demonstrates the total number of patients waiting for treatment has been gradually increasing over time prior to the pandemic”.
The report said: “This growth accelerated between March and June in response to the emergency measures before levelling off for the remainder of 2020.
“In the most recent quarter, there has again been a large increase due to an increase in the number of additions to the list and a decrease in the number of patients being seen.”
Meanwhile, other figures showed there were 105,630 Scots waiting for one of eight key diagnostic tests at the end of March 2021 – a rise of 4.7% from December 2020 and 24.9% higher than it had been 12 months previously.
And there were 354,782 patients who were waiting for an outpatient appointment – with this total being 4.2% higher than at the end of December 2020 and 14.1% higher than it was on March 31 2019, before the pandemic began.
Labour health spokesperson and deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “These statistics plainly show that we are in the midst of a healthcare crisis.”
She insisted that “without urgent action to remobilise the NHS, lives will be lost”, adding that new Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has “no time to lose”.
Ms Baillie said: “We have no time to dither and delay. The SNP need to take urgent action to save lives and they need to take it now.”
Labour call for mass testing and vaccines as part of Glasgow exit plan
Mass testing and pop-up vaccination clinics should be put in place in Glasgow to ensure the city can move to Level 2 with the rest of the country, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.
Scotland’s largest city has been kept in Level 3 restrictions due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, mostly emanating from the southside of the city.
On Monday, figures released showed that the number of cases per 100,000 people in the previous week in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area was more than double the national average.
But with hospitality and other sectors struggling after more than a year of some kind of restrictions, Mr Sarwar said action needed to be taken.
“I want us to recognise that we have a specific challenge in Glasgow and I don’t think it’s right that Glasgow carries on perpetual lockdown – that in itself would have a negative effect on people’s health and wellbeing”, he told the PA news agency.
“I think we need urgent action – not a timid response, not inconsistency of the messaging, not an inconsistency of decision-making.
“Let’s identify those hotspot areas, let’s get mass PCR testing, door to door if necessary, let’s have pop up clinics for the vaccine for anyone aged 18 and above whether they’ve got an appointment or not they can turn up and get their vaccination and let’s get our city open again.”
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to speak about vaccination no-shows at 12.15 briefing.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a virtual coronavirus briefing with chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith at 12.15pm.
Coronavirus Scotland: Why is Spain on the Amber List, what are the restrictions, can I fly from Scotland to Spain, do I need a covid certificate, are the government discouraging holidays in Spain, what is Spain saying
Coronavirus Scotland: Why is Spain on the Amber List, what are the restrictions?
Spain has been placed on the Amber list for international travel, meaning that those travelling there will have to quarantine on their return although the Spanish tourism minister has said that he is hoping the country will be added on the green list before long.
A new coronavirus which originated in dogs is infecting children - here's what you need to know
A new coronavirus which originated in dogs is infecting children - here's what you need to know
A new coronavirus which originated in dogs is infecting children, new research has found.
Scotland’s route map out of lockdown
Edinburgh bars and restaurants set to benefit from extended hours when summer festivals return
Edinburgh bars and restaurants set to benefit from extended hours when summer festivals return
Licensed premises in Edinburgh are set to be able to open for an extra two hours when the city’s festivals return this summer.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a virtual coronavirus briefing with chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith at 12.15pm - and you can watch the live stream right here.
Study could lead to ‘new treatments for Covid-19 and any future coronaviruses’
A “pioneering” new study may pave the way for more treatments for Covid-19 variants and fresh coronaviruses in the future, scientist have suggested.
Research has provided “crucial new insights” into the life cycle of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, “revealing new pathways to target the virus within host cells”.
The team of scientists – led by the Universities of Glasgow and Oxford and the Rosalind Franklin Institute – studied the key viral RNA molecule which is “at the heart” of the life cycle of viruses like SARS-CoV-2.
Researchers studied the SARS-CoV-2 RNA in lung epithelium cell lines using a “pioneering approach” to see how it interacted with different proteins.
The findings, published in the journal Molecular Cell, showed that the viral RNA interacted with dozens of cellular proteins, many of which have “great potential for new therapeutic approaches against Covid-19”.
Dr Alfredo Castello, from the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Virus Research (CVR) said the results were “extremely exciting” and could “pave the way to identify the best potential therapeutic targets”.