Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that most of mainland Scotland would move down to Level 2 today, Monday, May 17, which includes rules on hospitality being relaxed further, cinema’s reopening and people being allowed to meet privately indoors without having to adhere to social distancing rules - meaning you can hug your loved ones again.
Last updated: Monday, 17 May, 2021, 10:25
- Alcohol can be served indoors until 10.30pm everyday in Level 2 areas as of today
- Glasgow and Moray to remain in Level 2 for at least another week
- Six people from three different households can meet privately indoors
Boris Johnson warns people to take a cautious approach to restrictions easing across the country today
Boris Johnson and health experts have urged people to exercise caution when they head to pubs and restaurants as the lockdown eases despite concerns about the spread of an Indian coronavirus variant.
Although ministers believe the vaccines will be effective against the highly transmissible Indian variant of concern, there are worries about the impact of its spread on those who have refused to have a jab or not yet been offered one.
The Prime Minister urged people to treat the latest easing of restrictions with a “heavy dose of caution” while Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned against excessive drinking for those returning to bars.
Jason Leitch says hugging should be done 'cautiously'
Scots should be “cautious and careful” when Covid restrictions ease across most of the country on Monday, national clinical director Jason Leitch has said.
Rules on socialising
Up to six people from three households can socialise indoors in a private home or garden without physical distancing.
The government advises people to use their best judgement around physical contact.
Six people can also meet in a hospitality venue and eight people from eight houses can meet outdoors.
Edinburgh’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre will vaccinate more than 30,000 a week
NHS Lothian has today launched its biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre aiming to up vaccinations from 5,000 a week to 30,000.
The first patients have begun streaming through the Lowland Hall at the Royal Highland Centre which has been turned into the Capital’s newest vaccination centre.
Vaccination teams opened the doors to the huge centre, which has 50 vaccination stations with the potential to increase to 61, this morning.
The Capital prepares to reopen as it takes the next cautious steps in the route out of lockdown
Monday is the first day that Edinburgh and the Lothians will enter Level 2 of lockdown restrictions, where people are finally allowed to hug family and friends again.
Hospitality will allow people to drink alcohol inside and cinemas, theatres and concert halls will be throwing open their doors once more.
Professor Linda Bauld says that the lockdown restrictions easing is ‘potentially problematic’ if the Indian variant is more transmissible
Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland Prof Bauld said we don’t know precise numbers of the Indian variant in Scotland. Last week there were roughly 35 but now it is likely to be higher.
She said that the Indian variant is potentially 40 -50 per cent more transmissible than the B117 variant, adding that if this is the case it “poses more risk to people who have not had their vaccine yet”.
She continued: “It’s problematic, particularly at a time when we are opening up. Households are mixing and you can see from the latest modelling report from the Scottish government that average contacts - in other words people coming into contact with people outside of their households- of course has increased in recent weeks.”
ScotRail launches new timetable to support lockdown easing
The train operator is adding more than 400 extra trains to its timetable as it supports the lifting of lockdown restrictions and a return towards a more normal way of life, including dozens to and from Edinburgh.
Foreign travel for non-essential reasons allowed across the UK from today
British holidaymakers have begun checking in for some of the first flights to green list destinations on the morning of the Government’s lifting of its foreign travel ban.
One retired couple travelling to Portugal from Gatwick Airport’s north terminal said they had “gone through all the hoops, PCR testing ...” and that after 15 months of being locked-down being able to travel again was “unbelievably good”.
Moray and Glasgow set to remain in Level 2 for at least another week
The move was expected in Moray, with Nicola Sturgeon warning early last week that it was unlikely the area would be joining the rest of the country in moving to Level 2.
However, a last-minute decision was taken on Friday to also hold Glasgow back amid concerns over rising case numbers.
Here is a full list of rules which are set to change from today
Today marks the biggest change in coronavirus restrictions in weeks as the country prepares to reopen even further, including a relaxation on physical distancing rules, the reopening of cinemas and being able to holiday with another household.
From next week Scots will be allowed to hug their loved ones and visit each other’s homes.