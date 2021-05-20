Despite the surge in cases, figures published on Thursday showed the daily coronavirus test positivity rate was 1.6 per cent, no change on the previous day.
No further deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.
There were 83 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 78 the previous day.
Five people were in intensive care, up from four the day before.
So far 3,063,648 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,742,072 have received their second dose.