Coronavirus in Scotland: Daily Covid-19 cases surge to highest level since February

Scotland has recorded 432 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures – the highest daily number since February.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:31 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Despite the surge in cases, figures published on Thursday showed the daily coronavirus test positivity rate was 1.6 per cent, no change on the previous day.

No further deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.

Read More

Read More
Prince William: Duke of Cambridge receives his first coronavirus jag as vaccine ...

There were 83 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 78 the previous day.

Five people were in intensive care, up from four the day before.

So far 3,063,648 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,742,072 have received their second dose.

Scotland has recorded 432 new coronavirus cases, according to official figures – the highest daily number since February.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.