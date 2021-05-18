Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.

Glasgow is the worst hit area in Scotland, with 100.3 cases per 100,000 population.

This data is from May 8 to May 14.

1. Glasgow City Over the last week in Glasgow City there were 100.3 positive cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people. In total, 635 positive cases were recorded in this area.

2. East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire recorded 83 cases of coronavirus between May 8 and May 14, which was 86.9 cases per 100,000.

3. Moray Moray recorded 57 positive cases in the last seven days which was a rate of 59.5 per 100,000.

4. Midlothian Midlothian recorded 51 cases last week, which was a rate of 55.2 per 100,000 population.