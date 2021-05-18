Coronavirus in Scotland: 12 areas in Scotland with the most new coronavirus cases between May 8 and May 14 including Glasgow and Moray as rates rise
According to the latest figures published by the Scottish government, these are the 12 areas in Scotland that recorded the highest levels of positive coronavirus tests between May 8 and May 14.
Data released by the Scottish Government breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to neighbourhood.
Glasgow is the worst hit area in Scotland, with 100.3 cases per 100,000 population.
This data is from May 8 to May 14.
